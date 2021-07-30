- Immigration monthly highlights—July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ending of restrictions from 19 July 2021
- Home Office extends coronavirus concessions
- Home Office removes details of the CVCS and switching concession
- International travel and arrivals
- Committee publishes report examining coronavirus regulations
- Immigration cases 2021—January to June review
- UK immigration control: how it works
- BEIS publishes UK Innovation Strategy report
- Government introduces Nationality and Borders Bill
- Home Office removes concession for Hong Kong BN(O) applicants
- Home Office updates biometric information guidance
- Government commissions MAC to undertake independent review of adult social care
- Home Office extends concession for offshore wind workers
- ICIBI publishes his Inspection Plan for 2021–2022
- Home Office issues immigration detention bail guidance for telephone reporting
- Home Office signs agreements with France and Albania
- Revocation of ILR policy
- Brexit—citizens’ rights and other EU matters
- Home Office publishes revised guidance in light of Brexit grace period end
- Lords Committee writes to Home Secretary for clarification on travel to EU
- HoC Library publishes briefing on temporary business travel under EU-UK TCA
- Business, investment and non-sponsored work
- Pause on new endorsing bodies for Start-up and Innovator
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- Migration Observatory publishes briefing on ten-year routes to UK settlement
- Court of Appeal considers seven-year child provisions (NA (Bangladesh) v SSHD)
- Human Rights Committee finds HRA 1998 has had ‘enormously positive’ impact
- EU Settlement Scheme
- Home Office publishes revised EU Settlement Scheme caseworker guidance
- European Affairs Committee publishes report on citizens’ rights
- EU Rights & Brexit Hub and the3million state government’s handling of EUSS breaches rule of law
- EUSS paper forms withdrawn from GOV.UK
- Six million applications made to EU Settlement Scheme says Home Office
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- MoJ announces Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Hydar (s 120 response; s 85 “new matter”: Birch)
- Citizenship applications
- Home Secretary announces removal of Windrush Compensation Scheme end date
- MPs request government abolish naturalisation fees for Irish citizens
Welcome to the July 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
