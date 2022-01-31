- Immigration monthly highlights—January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Home Office updates coronavirus visa applicant guidance
- Relaxation of restrictions
- International travel and arrivals
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- JCWI publishes report on undocumented migrants during coronavirus
- UK immigration control—how it works
- New year, new visa routes
- eGates and the demise of examination on entry
- ICIBI publishes inspection reports
- UKVI issues transparency and operations data reports for Q3 2021
- Nationality and Borders Bill
- Cancellation of indefinite leave to remain—C1 v SSHD
- ETS and false representations—SSHD v Patel
- Biometrics and refugee family reunion policy—SGW v SSHD
- Pandemic problems and discrimination—student finance challenge succeeds
- Update on the Afghanistan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme
- Immigration and Nationality (Fees) (Amendment) Order 2022
- Sponsored work
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules-HC 1019
- Home Office and Defra announce extension of Seasonal Worker visa route
- Mayor of London calls for temporary visa scheme for construction workers
- Business, investment and non-sponsored work
- Home Office publishes results of Hong Kong BN(O) visa holders 2021 survey
- Family members under Part 8 and Appendix FM
- International surrogacy—A v B C
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- Human Rights Act 1998—the government’s proposed reforms
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- Post-grace period EEA border guidance published
- Zambrano rights of residence in the EUSS—Akinsanya v SSHD
- Marriages of convenience in EU law—Saeed v SSHD
- The3million writes to Minister concerning non-EU family member of holders of EUSS status
- Joint statement on ninth meeting of Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights published
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Procedural fairness and curtailment of leave—Kanwal v SSHD
- Upper Tribunal Immigration and Asylum Chamber publishes guidance on electronic bundles
- Preventing illegal working
- Right to work check changes from 6 April 2022
- Citizenship applications
- Windrush cases and the five-year rule—Vanriel v SSHD
- Deprivation of citizenship due to dishonesty during naturalisation application—Walile v SSHD
- Notice of deprivation of citizenship—R (D4) v SSHD
- Data protection
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Welcome to the January 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
