- Immigration monthly highlights—January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- International arrivals and travel
- Courts and tribunals
- Evidence sought for inquiries into border control and coronavirus
- Brexit
- Implementing the TCA—business immigration implications
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- RICS publishes new report on the impact of Brexit on construction industry
- New and updated Brexit transition guidance post-IP completion day
- UK immigration control: how it works
- Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules—CP 361
- Guidance on 3C and 3D leave updated to reflect recent case law
- ICIBI publishes two inspection reports
- Migration Observatory issues briefing on migrants in UK labour market
- Lords discusses concerns about increased human trafficking and smuggling
- Bank for International Settlements (International Development Act 2002 and Immigration (Exemption from Control) Order 1972) (Amendment) Order 2021
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- EU Settlement Scheme caseworker guidance updated
- Almost five million applications for EU Settlement Scheme as of 31 December 2020
- JCWI publishes report calling for EUSS deadline to be lifted
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Procedural unfairness
- Upper Tribunal new determinations—19 January 2021
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review publishes a call for evidence
- British citizenship and the right of abode
- British Embassy in Beijing publishes article rebutting 'inaccurate' claims
Article summary
Welcome to the January 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
