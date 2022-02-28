- Immigration monthly highlights—February 2022
- In this issue:
- Developments following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Home Office introduces visa concessions following ongoing developments in Ukraine
- Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Home Office extends coronavirus right to work and right to rent checks concessions
- International arrivals and travel
- Government publishes plan on ‘living with coronavirus’
- Brexit
- TCA's impact on law enforcement
- PAC publishes report on UK trade volumes since transition period
- HM Treasury launches consultation on new customs regime
- UK immigration control—how it works
- PBIS Equality Impact Assessment updated
- Home Office publishes guidance on use and retention of biometric information
- MoD and Home Office publish response to immigration fees consultation
- Home Office issues new immigration statistics for year ending December 2021
- Home Office publishes immigration exemption policy document
- Home Office publishes guidance on new offshore well boat workers concession
- LAWRS publishes joint response to data sharing on migrant victims review
- Providing immigration advice or services—Akhtar (designated qualifying regulator: s 84(3A)(b) restrictions) Pakistan
- Sponsored work
- Home Office updates guidance documents for HC 1019 and fee changes
- Home Office confirms changes to IHS portal
- Work sponsorship—sponsors
- Home Office publishes new guidance document on Premium Customer Service scheme
- Business, investment and non-sponsored work
- Home Office announces immediate closure of Tier 1 (Investor) visa route
- Government announces changes to the Hong Kong BN(O) route
- Changes to the UK immigration options for entrepreneurs and talented individuals
- Family members under Part 8 and Appendix FM
- DPG reports ministerial statement on legal action by clients
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- the3million publishes EUSS rights information sheet
- Zambrano EUSS rules declared unlawful on appeal
- Home Office to remove CSI requirement for Lounes family members
- Confirmation on Surinder Singh family permit applications and the EUSS deadline
- Court of Justice delivers a generous interpretation of absences for third-country nationals
- Preventing illegal working
- Home Office announces consultation on code of practice for employers
- Home Office makes changes to the validity and format of share codes
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- TPC responds to consultation on possible changes to Immigration Tribunals procedure
- Consultations intended to introduce or amend primary legislation are non-justiciable (R (A and others) v SSHD)
- Citizenship applications
- No legal limit to Home Office fees for British citizenship registration
- Free Immigration webinar
- Digitalising UK immigration—8 March 2022, 13.00-14.00
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New Q&As
Article summary
Welcome to the February 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
