LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Monthly Highlights

Legal News

Immigration monthly highlights—February 2022

Published on: 28 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration monthly highlights—February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Developments following Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Home Office introduces visa concessions following ongoing developments in Ukraine
  • Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Home Office extends coronavirus right to work and right to rent checks concessions
  • International arrivals and travel
  • Government publishes plan on ‘living with coronavirus’
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the February 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary