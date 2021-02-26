- Immigration monthly highlights—February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- International arrivals
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- Migration Observatory looks at UK migration data amid coronavirus
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—fifth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizen’s Rights
- TCA updates, including extension of provisional application
- CER publishes report on future of UK services trade
More...
- Analysis shows £62.5m loss in tuition fee income from EU sources
- National Insurance and social security—updated post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- UK immigration control: how it works
- Home Office publishes guidance on continuous residence
- Home Office launches app for Hong Kong BN(O) visa applications
- PLP expresses concern regarding algorithm used to discern ‘sham marriages’
- Home Office issues new quarterly immigration statistics and transparency figures for year ending December 2020
- Home Office publishes visa processing times for applications inside the UK
- Home Office publishes policy paper on legal routes to the UK for EU claimants
- EU Settlement Scheme
- EU Settlement Scheme reaches five million applications
- The3million publishes report on EU Settlement Scheme to the IMA
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- ILR cannot be cancelled but may be revoked
- IPPR publishes final report on reforming immigration enforcement system
- HMCTS announce daily court lists and website closures
- British citizenship and the right of abode
- PRCBC’s press release on ruling that £1,000 fee for British citizenship is unlawful
- Home Affairs Committee launches updated call for evidence into Windrush Compensation Scheme
- LexTalk®Immigration: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the February 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.