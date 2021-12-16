- Immigration monthly highlights—December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- 'Plan B' measures
- International arrivals and travel
- Home Office updates coronavirus concessions in various family life guidance
- Face coverings must be worn in courts and tribunals
- UK immigration control—how it works
- Digitalisation trends in the immigration context
- Home Office updates ID check app guidance
- Online TB appointments available in some African countries
- Migration Observatory publishes briefing on Hong Kong migration intentions
- Nationality and Borders Bill
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 913
- ILPA responds to MoJ Call for Evidence on Immigration legal aid fees
- APPG publishes report on inquiry into institutional site use for asylum seekers
- Link Spolka Z O.O v SSHD
- Sponsored work
- Migration Advisory Committee makes recommendations on care workers
- DCMS publishes guidance for creative professionals visiting the UK
- Chair of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee criticises Home Office
- Family members under Part 8 and Appendix FM
- Interpretation of the word ‘partner’ under Appendix FM
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- MoJ publishes Human Rights Act review and consultation
- Interference with the right to family life—what amounts to an unlawful delay
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- EU Settlement Scheme Family Permit applications under the ‘Surinder Singh’ route and the upcoming deadline
- Pulling up the social safety net for holders of pre-settled status—Supreme Court finds exclusion from Universal Credit is lawful (Fratila and another v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- IMA issues judicial review proceedings against the Home Office
- Compulsion to leave test under SI 2016/1052—Court of Appeal clarifies correct approach
- Begum v SSHD
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- JCHR calls for amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- International
- Republic of Ireland DOJ announces scheme to regularise undocumented migrants
- GLOBALCIT expands Citizenship Law Dataset
- Proposed Schengen regulations to allow emergency internal and external measures
- LexTalk®Immigration: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Latest Q&As
- New module—LexisPSL International Trade
- Immigration Highlights 2021/2022
Article summary
Welcome to the December 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
