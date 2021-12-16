LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Immigration monthly highlights—December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • 'Plan B' measures
  • International arrivals and travel
  • Home Office updates coronavirus concessions in various family life guidance
  • Face coverings must be worn in courts and tribunals
  • UK immigration control—how it works
  • Digitalisation trends in the immigration context
  • Home Office updates ID check app guidance
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the December 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

