- Immigration monthly highlights—December 2020
- In this issue:
- The post-Brexit immigration system
- Extensive new guidance for post-Brexit immigration system
- New frontier worker route launched from 10 December 2020
- Updated guidance page for British Nationals (Overseas) citizens in Hong Kong
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- New guidance for EUSS, EEA Regulations 2016 and ECAA applications
- International arrivals
More...
- Courts and tribunals
- Migrant Voice issues report on coronavirus media monitoring
- Brexit: citizens’ rights
- What does IP completion day mean for the status of EU law in the UK?
- Brexit Bulletin—fourth meeting of the Specialised Committee on Citizen’s Rights
- Travelling between UK and EU—new Brexit transition guidance from European Commission
- Checks for EU sanctions on EEA teachers—further Brexit transition guidance from Department for Education
- Beyond Brexit—new Services Mobility Agreement between UK and Switzerland reached
- Beyond Brexit—UK border strategy released by Cabinet Office
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- The Social Security, Child Benefit and Child Tax Credit (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Immigration (Citizens’ Rights etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
- Half year cases review
- Immigration cases 2020 — July to December review
- UK immigration control: how it works
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 1043
- Immediate action required on information sharing
- Report published on migrants remaining in the UK
- Report on bias in algorithmic decision-making
- Wind workers concession extended to July 2021
- NAO report concludes that e-borders programme does not represent value for money
- UK and France sign new enhanced agreement to tackle illegal migration
- Home Office responds to thematic report on sexual orientation and gender identity
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- Spotlight on joining family members of EEA citizens from 1 January 2021
- Government acted unlawfully in barring EU citizens from relying on ‘pre-settled status’ to access benefits
- Non-EEA national school children able to travel to UK until October 2021
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Supreme Court clarifies law on deporting Zambrano carers
- Expert panel constituted to review structural framework of HRA 1998
- MoJ consults on amending arrangements for permission to appeal to Court of Appeal
- Preventing illegal working
- Employer’s right to work guidance updated
- British citizenship and the right of abode
- Inquiry launched into citizenship barriers for Northern Ireland residents
- Home Office makes ‘significant’ reform to Windrush Compensation Scheme
- Report finds Brexit is an opportunity to remove barriers to British citizenship
- LexTalk®Immigration: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Brexit transition hub
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the December 2020 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.