- Immigration monthly highlights—April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- International arrivals and travel
- Students
- Coronavirus passports
- FTT (IAC) Presidential Statement about arrangements issued
- Bingham Centre releases briefing on the role of Parliament during coronavirus
- Brexit: citizens’ rights and EU matters
- Joint statement published on Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights
- Council of the European Union adopts decision to conclude TCA in final step of EU ratification
- Commission adopts strategy on voluntary return and reintegration of migrants
- UK immigration control: how it works
- Process change for replacement biometric residence documents
- Travel during the immigration application process
- ONS estimate EU made up higher share of net migration after 2010
- Agreement signed by Home Office to improve practices after Windrush
- MHCLG announces support package for Hong Kong arrivals
- House of Commons Library publishes reading list relating to its ‘New Plan for Immigration’
- Home Office issues new guidance on rough sleeping refusals
- Immigration (Collection, Use and Retention of Biometric Information and Related Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Visitors
- Revised visit visa guidance introduces Ministerial Authorisation
- Sponsored work
- Start date change included in April guidance changes
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- Muneeb Asif (Paragraph 276B, disregard, previous overstaying)
- EU Settlement Scheme
- Home Office updates guidance on reasonable grounds for late EUSS applications
- Powers available to local authorities to facilitate applications for settled status for looked after children in the absence of parental co-operation
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- R (C6) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (asylum seekers’ permission to work)
- Juba (s. 94B: access to lawyers)
- R (Mujahid) v First-tier Tribunal
- TPC opens consultation on proposed Immigration Tribunal Rules amendments
- Judicial review reform
- HMCTS launches updated online court and tribunal finder
- British citizenship and the right of abode
- Child registration by discretion policy to be reviewed following JR settlement
- Home Office appoints Martin Levermore as new Windrush independent adviser
Article summary
Welcome to the April 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
