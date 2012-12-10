Immigration: changes to be made to tiers 1, 2 and 5 of points-based system (News, 10 December 2012)

Article summary

Proposed changes to the operation of the points-based immigration system, under tier 1 (entrepreneurs, graduate entrepreneurs, investors, post-study work and individuals with exceptional talent), tier 2 (skilled workers, intra-company transfers, sports people and ministers of religion) and tier 5 (temporary workers and the Youth Mobility Scheme), mostly taking effect on 13 December 2012, have been put before Parliament in a Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules. or to read the full analysis.