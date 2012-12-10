Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Immigration

Legal News

Immigration: changes to be made to tiers 1, 2 and 5 of points-based system (News, 10 December 2012)

Immigration: changes to be made to tiers 1, 2 and 5 of points-based system (News, 10 December 2012)
Published on: 10 December 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration: changes to be made to tiers 1, 2 and 5 of points-based system (News, 10 December 2012)

Article summary

Proposed changes to the operation of the points-based immigration system, under tier 1 (entrepreneurs, graduate entrepreneurs, investors, post-study work and individuals with exceptional talent), tier 2 (skilled workers, intra-company transfers, sports people and ministers of religion) and tier 5 (temporary workers and the Youth Mobility Scheme), mostly taking effect on 13 December 2012, have been put before Parliament in a Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More