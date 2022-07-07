LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Case Reviews

Legal News

Immigration cases 2022—January to June review

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration cases 2022—January to June review
  • NRPF policy found to be unlawful, again
  • EEA EFM household members
  • Refugee law: internal relocation and criminality
  • Legal limbo & Article 8
  • Afghan applications: Afghan judges, LOTR, forms & biometrics
  • Zambrano cases: the last resort
  • The Court of Appeal on Zambrano & Regulation 16(5)(c)
  • ETS TOEIC cases
  • Article 3 cases and expert mental health evidence in appeals
    • More...

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from January 2022 to June 2022 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers comprehensive sickness insurance, Appendix EU, Zambrano, Article 3 and Article 8 updates, paper appeals, citizenship reinstatement, deportation and asylum cases. It also looks at challenges to the ‘no recourse to public funds’ (NRPF) condition and the citizenship fees for children. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More