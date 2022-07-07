- Immigration cases 2022—January to June review
- NRPF policy found to be unlawful, again
- EEA EFM household members
- Refugee law: internal relocation and criminality
- Legal limbo & Article 8
- Afghan applications: Afghan judges, LOTR, forms & biometrics
- Zambrano cases: the last resort
- The Court of Appeal on Zambrano & Regulation 16(5)(c)
- ETS TOEIC cases
- Article 3 cases and expert mental health evidence in appeals
- Bye bye CSI
- Indemnity costs in UT judicial review
- NRM claims and discretionary leave
- Upper Tribunal error of law decision on the papers
- Citizenship fees for children
- Deprivation of citizenship: the effect of reinstatement
Article summary
Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from January 2022 to June 2022 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers comprehensive sickness insurance, Appendix EU, Zambrano, Article 3 and Article 8 updates, paper appeals, citizenship reinstatement, deportation and asylum cases. It also looks at challenges to the ‘no recourse to public funds’ (NRPF) condition and the citizenship fees for children.
