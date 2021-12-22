LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Case Reviews

Legal News

Immigration cases 2021—July to December review

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration cases 2021—July to December review
  • Article 8 and deportation
  • Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) long residence latest
  • The ripple effect of Paposhvili
  • Section 3C and the revival of leave
  • Deprivation of citizenship post-Begum
  • The Detained Fast Track, unfairness and nullity
  • Human rights decisions and appeals
  • Modern slavery leave (MSL) policy unlawful
  • Permission to work policy also unlawful
    • More...

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from July 2021 to December 2021 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers long residence settlement applications, section 3C leave, legacy appeals under the EEA regs, evidence from witnesses abroad, deprivation of citizenship, Windrush cases, judicial review challenges and Article 8-related cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More