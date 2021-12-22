- Immigration cases 2021—July to December review
- Article 8 and deportation
- Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) long residence latest
- The ripple effect of Paposhvili
- Section 3C and the revival of leave
- Deprivation of citizenship post-Begum
- The Detained Fast Track, unfairness and nullity
- Human rights decisions and appeals
- Modern slavery leave (MSL) policy unlawful
- Permission to work policy also unlawful
More...
- Legacy appeals under the EEA Regulations 2016 post-Brexit
- Court of Appeal overturns Upper Tribunal on ‘unduly harsh’ test again
- Evidence from witnesses abroad
- Challenging Home Office policies by way of judicial review
- Windrush and citizenship
Less...
Article summary
Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from July 2021 to December 2021 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers long residence settlement applications, section 3C leave, legacy appeals under the EEA regs, evidence from witnesses abroad, deprivation of citizenship, Windrush cases, judicial review challenges and Article 8-related cases.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.