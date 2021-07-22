menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Case Reviews

Legal News

Immigration cases 2021—January to June review

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration cases 2021—January to June review
  • Points-based System (PBS), fairness & rationality
  • Tier 1 Investors
  • Article 8 and adult relatives
  • Article 8, entry clearance & meeting the rules
  • Human rights claims and serious harm
  • Qualifying children & the reasonableness test
  • Deportation, very significant obstacles and exile
  • Appendix EU and Zambrano applications
  • Deprivation of citizenship appeals
    • More...

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from January 2021 to June 2021 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers procedural fairness in PBS cases, Tier 1 (Investors), deprivation of citizenship, Windrush cases, Appendix EU and Zambrano, out-of-country appeals and various Article 8-related cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More