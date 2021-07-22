Immigration cases 2021—January to June review

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from January 2021 to June 2021 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers procedural fairness in PBS cases, Tier 1 (Investors), deprivation of citizenship, Windrush cases, Appendix EU and Zambrano, out-of-country appeals and various Article 8-related cases.