- Immigration cases 2020—July to December review
- Hot off the press: latest key decisions
- Sponsor licence revocation and ‘fairness’
- Long residence, 276ADE & gaps in lawful residence
- UT IAC Presidential Guidance Note unlawful
- Deportation
- Deportation of Zambrano carers
- The European Court of Human Rights on Article 8 and deportation
- Landmark Court of Appeal judgment on ‘unduly harsh’, ‘very compelling circumstances’, ‘rehabilitation’ and ‘best interests’
- Asylum and gender identity
More...
- Challenges to Home Office Policy
- Trafficking
- Schedule 10 accommodation
- Home Office removal window
Less...
Article summary
Immigration analysis: Adam Pipe, barrister at No 8 Chambers, reviews the key cases from July 2020 to December 2020 for immigration advisers, and explains why they are of interest. The review covers the government unlawfully passing regulations preventing individuals with pre-settled status to access certain benefits, guidance on establishing whether someone is a victim of human trafficking, sponsor licence revocations and the principle of ‘fairness’, gaps in lawful residence for indefinite leave to remain applications on the basis of long residence and the unlawful Presidential Guidance Note issued during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It also covers deportation and asylum updates and successful challenges to the Home Office’s policies in relation to Schedule 10 accommodation, the removal window and trafficking.
