menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement / Judicial review

Legal News

Immigration aspects of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration aspects of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill
  • Restrictions on ‘Cart’ judicial reviews
  • Suspended quashing orders
  • Online Procedure Rules

Article summary

Immigration analysis: In this analysis, Alasdair Mackenzie, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, looks at the aspects of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill which will be of interest to immigration practitioners, including the proposed restrictions on ‘Cart’ judicial reviews. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As