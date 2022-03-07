LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Immigration after Brexit one year on—changing places?

Published on: 07 March 2022
Immigration analysis: On 1 January 2021, the biggest changes to the UK’s immigration system in at least four decades took effect. Free movement between the UK and the EU ended (as well as with EEA member states and Switzerland) and a new post-Brexit system was introduced for work-related migration; this new system applies to both EU and non-EU citizens. Professor Jonathan Portes of Kings College London considers the new system and sets out five key points on what we have learned about immigration after Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

