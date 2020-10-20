Immigration and access to talent for tech and telecoms companies after IP completion day

TMT analysis: This article looks at how the end of the transition period will impact tech companies’ access to overseas talent. Helen Smith of Helen Smith Immigration Ltd examines the key aspects that are changing in recruitment of non-British/Irish nationals, the specific issues companies should be contemplating in relation to European Economic Area (EEA) national employees and prospective employees and whether the new system will bring opportunities. Smith also considers what companies should be doing now to plan for future recruitment of non-British or Irish staff after 1 January 2021 and whether there is anything else to be aware of in relation to the new system.
