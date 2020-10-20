Sign-in Help
Immigration and access to talent for tech and telecoms companies after IP completion day

Published on: 20 October 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the key aspects that are changing in relation to recruitment of non-British/Irish nationals?
  • What specific issues should companies be thinking about now in relation to EEA national employees and prospective employees?
  • Will the new system bring opportunities?
  • Are there routes in addition to the skilled worker that could be considered, and why might you do that?
  • What obstacles will remain under the new system?
  • What should tech companies be doing now to plan for future recruitment of non-British or Irish staff after 1 January 2021?
  • Is there anything else to be aware of in relation to the new system?

Article summary

TMT analysis: This article looks at how the end of the transition period will impact tech companies’ access to overseas talent. Helen Smith of Helen Smith Immigration Ltd examines the key aspects that are changing in recruitment of non-British/Irish nationals, the specific issues companies should be contemplating in relation to European Economic Area (EEA) national employees and prospective employees and whether the new system will bring opportunities. Smith also considers what companies should be doing now to plan for future recruitment of non-British or Irish staff after 1 January 2021 and whether there is anything else to be aware of in relation to the new system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

