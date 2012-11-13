Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Agency and distribution / Agency

Legal News

Immediate termination—breaching the heart of the agency agreement

Immediate termination—breaching the heart of the agency agreement
Published on: 13 November 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immediate termination—breaching the heart of the agency agreement
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • What will lawyers need to be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • Are there still any grey or unresolved issues lawyers will need to watch out for? If so, how can they avoid any possible problems or pitfalls?
  • Are there any patterns or trends emerging in the law in this area?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: When does breach of an agency contract give the principal a right to immediate termination? Jeremy Schrire, partner and head of the commerce & technology practice at SJ Berwin, discusses the implications of the Anderson case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More