Sign-in Help
Home / Wills & Probate / Probate (contentious) / Family provision claims

Legal News

Ilott v Mitson: Claims by adult children contesting Wills—the law is unsatisfactory

Ilott v Mitson: Claims by adult children contesting Wills—the law is unsatisfactory
Published on: 20 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Ilott v Mitson: Claims by adult children contesting Wills—the law is unsatisfactory
  • How to apply that objective test
  • The questions that the court should ask themselves (as must practitioners) are:

Article summary

Private Client analysis: discusses the Supreme Court's decision in Ilott v The Blue Cross, which restored the order of District Judge Million and looks at the implications for practitioners and the case for reform. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More