Illegally obtained evidence—if it’s relevant, it’s admissible (Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority v Azima)

Published on: 22 March 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal considered an appeal by the defendant (Mr Azima) against whom findings of dishonesty had been made. Mr Azima appealed on the basis that the claims against him had been based on evidence illegally obtained through the hacking of his email and such evidence should have been excluded or the claim struck out. The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal, placing emphasis on the fact that the illegally obtained evidence was disclosable anyway, even if it had been procured by RAKIA (which was disputed), and to exclude it or strike out the claim because of the manner in which it was obtained would have left the defendant with the benefit of his seriously fraudulent conduct. The Court of Appeal also considered the appropriate procedural course when new evidence is sought to be adduced to allege that a judgment has been procured by fraud. Written by Bibek Mukherjee, barrister at Essex Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

