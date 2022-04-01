If the boot fits…using the right evidence in design cases (Fairfax & Favor v House of Bruar)

Article summary

IP analysis: This case involved a dispute regarding a fashion riding boot that was copied through multiple variations and sold to consumers. The claimants relied on both registered and unregistered design rights, which were found to be valid, and the court held that two out of three of the variations were infringing. The judge highlighted the relevant elements to consider when submitting evidence and the tests parties should have in mind in considering both prior art and design infringement. While this was a judgment that did not break new ground, and relied heavily on the facts, it is a useful reminder of the principles in design cases and is a refreshing example of a registered design being found valid and infringed. Written by Catherine Haworth, associate, Gowling WLG, and John Coldham, partner, Gowling WLG. or to read the full analysis.