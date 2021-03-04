Sign-in Help
Identifying advertising in podcasts

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Identifying advertising in podcasts
  • Which rules apply?
  • Ads in podcasts
  • When is a podcast ad obviously identifiable?
  • Who is responsible for complying with the rules?
  • Sponsorship (not advertising)
  • Be clear and transparent

Article summary

TMT analysis: Podcast advertising represents a significant marketing channel for advertisers at a time when traditional marketing mediums are becoming less effective. Simon Jupp, senior associate in the advertising group at Taylor Wessing, examines how such ads can be identified, what counts as ads and the rules that apply to podcasts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

