Legal News

ICSID and UNCITRAL draft Code of Conduct for Adjudicators continues to raise questions

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What is this development about?

A nearly decade-old debate over an international arbitration ethics code has resumed as work continues on the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) draft Code of Conduct for Adjudicators (the Code of Conduct), and practitioners should ensure that the risk of over-regulation is minimised, Three Crowns LLP's Constantine Partasides QC cautioned during a speech.

