ICSID—tribunal rejects Germany’s application to dismiss arbitration over ECT claims (Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd et al v Federal Republic of Germany)

Published on: 02 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
  • ICSID—tribunal rejects Germany’s application to dismiss arbitration over ECT claims (Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd et al v Federal Republic of Germany)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: Germany will not be able to end arbitration early over Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) claims lodged by several wind energy investors, after a panel determined there remain adequate issues in dispute to keep the case alive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

