ICSID tribunal dismisses real estate claim for lack of jurisdiction (Edmond Khudyan and Arin Capital v Armenia)

Published on: 05 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: An International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal has dismissed a claim against Armenia made pursuant to the Treaty between the US and the Republic of Armenia Concerning the Reciprocal Encouragement and Protection of Investments (BIT) by a real estate investor who blamed the respondent state for not doing enough when he was allegedly defrauded by a local business partner, concluding the investor never lost his Armenian citizenship. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

