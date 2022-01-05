ICSID tribunal dismisses real estate claim for lack of jurisdiction (Edmond Khudyan and Arin Capital v Armenia)

Article summary

Law360: An International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal has dismissed a claim against Armenia made pursuant to the Treaty between the US and the Republic of Armenia Concerning the Reciprocal Encouragement and Protection of Investments (BIT) by a real estate investor who blamed the respondent state for not doing enough when he was allegedly defrauded by a local business partner, concluding the investor never lost his Armenian citizenship. or to read the full analysis.