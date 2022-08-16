ICSID—tribunal dismisses Nicaragua’s request for redactions to exclude naming officials (Riverside Coffee v Nicaragua)

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal has denied Nicaragua's request to publish only the redacted versions of the Notice of Intent and the Notice of Arbitration which exclude the names of public officials identified in a US$590m claim accusing the government of sending violent and destructive paramilitary groups to seise a foreign investor's 3,300-acre avocado plantation.
