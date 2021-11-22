ICSID—tribunal dismissed request for emergency temporary relief following claimant’s failure to demonstrate imminent threat (Amec Foster Wheeler v Columbia)

Law360: A John Wood Group plc unit was denied its emergency request to temporarily suspend an US$811m damages assessment by Colombian authorities over accusations of gross negligence in connection to an oil refinery refurbishing project, after an International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal determined it was not in imminent danger of harm.
