ICSID—tribunal dismissed request for emergency temporary relief following claimant’s failure to demonstrate imminent threat (Amec Foster Wheeler v Columbia)

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: A John Wood Group plc unit was denied its emergency request to temporarily suspend an US$811m damages assessment by Colombian authorities over accusations of gross negligence in connection to an oil refinery refurbishing project, after an International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal determined it was not in imminent danger of harm. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

