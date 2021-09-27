ICSID—state’s application for annulment dismissed in mining dispute (Glencore International AG v Colombia)

What did the ad hoc Committee decide?

Law360: Colombia has been unsuccessful in its application to annul an arbitral award issued to Swiss commodities giant Glencore following a dispute over coal mining royalties. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc Committee rejected arguments that the arbitral tribunal had wrongly refused to consider documents relating to alleged underlying corruption.

or to read the full analysis.