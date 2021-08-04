ICSID—Spain fails to annul award in solar energy dispute (Infrastructure Services Luxembourg S.à.r.l. and Energia Termosolar B.V. v Spain)

Article summary

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc annulment Committee decided that a €101m (US$119.8m) arbitral award issued in 2018 against Spain after the state revoked economic incentives aimed at boosting investment in renewable energy projects should survive the state's application for annulment, which largely centred on the original tribunal's assumption of jurisdiction under the ICSID Convention and Energy Charter Treaty and calculation of damages. Spain applied for annulment under Article 52(1) of the ICSID Convention, identifying three grounds for annulment: (i) manifest excess of powers (Article 52(1)(b)); (ii) serious departure from a fundamental rule of procedure (Article 52(1)(d)); and, (iii) failure to state reasons (Article 52(1)(e)).