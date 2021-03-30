ICSID—Spain defeats much of Toyota unit's claims over renewable energy subsidies (Eurus Energy Holdings v Spain)

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal rejected most claims brought against Spain by a division of Toyota Group's trading arm after the state revised its renewable energy incentives, ruling only that the respondent improperly clawed back certain subsidies issued to investors.
