Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

ICSID—Spain defeats much of Toyota unit's claims over renewable energy subsidies (Eurus Energy Holdings v Spain)

ICSID—Spain defeats much of Toyota unit's claims over renewable energy subsidies (Eurus Energy Holdings v Spain)
Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ICSID—Spain defeats much of Toyota unit's claims over renewable energy subsidies (Eurus Energy Holdings v Spain)
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal rejected most claims brought against Spain by a division of Toyota Group's trading arm after the state revised its renewable energy incentives, ruling only that the respondent improperly clawed back certain subsidies issued to investors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More