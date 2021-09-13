LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
ICSID majority tribunal finds state in breach of minimum standard of treatment obligations (Eco Oro Minerals Corp v Colombia)

Published on: 13 сентября 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment (ICSID) arbitral tribunal concluded (by a majority) that Colombia breached its obligations under the Free Trade Agreement between Canada and the Republic of Colombia (FTA) when it blocked a Canadian precious metals company's mining project in an effort to protect surrounding wetlands. Two members of the tribunal issued partial dissents. The tribunal ordered further submissions on quantum of damages. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

