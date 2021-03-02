Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

ICSID—Italy prevails in Dutch investor’s renewable energy claim (Silver Ridge Power v Italy)

ICSID—Italy prevails in Dutch investor’s renewable energy claim (Silver Ridge Power v Italy)
Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ICSID—Italy prevails in Dutch investor’s renewable energy claim (Silver Ridge Power v Italy)
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal has rejected claims brought against Italy over the scaling back of economic incentives for solar energy projects, ruling that the state had never agreed to leave the incentive programme untouched for the entire 20-year period it was to remain in place. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More