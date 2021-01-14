ICSID—Chile escapes claim by investors in public bus system (Rios v Chile)

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal has dismissed a claim against Chile seeking nearly $US 350m, made by a pair of Colombian brothers who accused the government of not doing enough to stop vandalism and fare evasion that plagued their investment in Santiago’s public bus system.
