ICSID—Chile escapes claim by investors in public bus system (Rios v Chile)

Published on: 14 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal has dismissed a claim against Chile seeking nearly $US 350m, made by a pair of Colombian brothers who accused the government of not doing enough to stop vandalism and fare evasion that plagued their investment in Santiago’s public bus system. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

