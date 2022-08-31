LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ICSID arbitration panel unanimously found Italy to be in breach of the ECT over offshore oil project (Rockhopper Exploration v Italy)

Published on: 31 August 2022
Published by: Law360
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: Rockhopper Exploration said in an online statement that it had won €190m (US$190m), plus interest, in a high-profile arbitration with Italy over the state's decision to ban oil and gas projects off its coastline. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

