ICSID annulment application unsuccessful (Micula v Romania)

Law360: It has been reported that Romania has withstood an attempt by Swedish food investors Ioan and Viorel Micula to revive their US$2bn investment treaty claim accusing the state of sabotaging their spirits business by failing to adequately police the state’s liquor black market in a decision by an ad hoc International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment committee (the ad hoc Committee).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care
Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out
Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and
Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model
0330 161 1234