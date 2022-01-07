ICSID annulment application unsuccessful (Micula v Romania)

Article summary

Law360: It has been reported that Romania has withstood an attempt by Swedish food investors Ioan and Viorel Micula to revive their US$2bn investment treaty claim accusing the state of sabotaging their spirits business by failing to adequately police the state’s liquor black market in a decision by an ad hoc International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment committee (the ad hoc Committee). or to read the full analysis.