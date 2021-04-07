Sign-in Help
ICSID—annulment application by respondent state dismissed (Hydro Srl v Albania)

Published on: 07 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the ad hoc Committee decide?

Law360: Albania has failed in its attempt to persuade an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc annulment Committee that the original tribunal failed to state reasons when it issued an arbitral award ordering the state to pay €111m ($US 131.8m) to Italian investors for expropriating investments in a television station. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

