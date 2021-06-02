ICSID ad hoc Committee deducts sum from oil profits award in annulment proceeding (Perenco v Ecuador)

Article summary

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc annulment Committee (the Committee) deducted $US 35.6m from a $US 448.82m arbitral award issued in September 2019 to a Bahamian oil company in a long-running dispute with Ecuador over the allocation of profits from two oil blocks in the Amazon, finding there was a lack of reasoning in the original arbitral tribunal’s award. The Committee otherwise rejected the vast majority of the state’s grounds for annulment. or to read the full analysis.