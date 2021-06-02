menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

ICSID ad hoc Committee deducts sum from oil profits award in annulment proceeding (Perenco v Ecuador)

ICSID ad hoc Committee deducts sum from oil profits award in annulment proceeding (Perenco v Ecuador)
Published on: 02 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • ICSID ad hoc Committee deducts sum from oil profits award in annulment proceeding (Perenco v Ecuador)
  • What did the ad hoc Committee decide?

Article summary

Law360: An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc annulment Committee (the Committee) deducted $US 35.6m from a $US 448.82m arbitral award issued in September 2019 to a Bahamian oil company in a long-running dispute with Ecuador over the allocation of profits from two oil blocks in the Amazon, finding there was a lack of reasoning in the original arbitral tribunal’s award. The Committee otherwise rejected the vast majority of the state’s grounds for annulment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More