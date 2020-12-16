Sign-in Help
ICRICT report calls for UK national asset registry to better tax wealth

Published on: 16 December 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The UK should create a national registry of privately owned assets that would give the government a basis for redressing economic inequality through better tax policies, a practitioner-led advocacy group recommended in a report published 14 December 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

