ICJ judge resigns as arbitrator in ICSID arbitration (Macro Trading v China)
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Judge Peter Tomka resigned recently from an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal presiding over an arbitration filed against China by a Japanese real estate investor, amid scrutiny stemming from a policy prohibiting judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from participating in investor-state arbitrations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

