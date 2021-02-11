ICJ judge resigns as arbitrator in ICSID arbitration (Macro Trading v China)

Law360: Judge Peter Tomka resigned recently from an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral tribunal presiding over an arbitration filed against China by a Japanese real estate investor, amid scrutiny stemming from a policy prohibiting judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from participating in investor-state arbitrations.
