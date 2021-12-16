LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Hydrogen comes to the fore as EU legislators agree update to TEN-E Regulation

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Hydrogen assets converted from natural gas, electrolysers of at least 50 MW capacity, as well as the Melita and EastMed gas pipelines connected to Malta and Cyprus, will all be covered by a favorable EU regime for cross-border energy projects, under a political deal on Regulation EU/347/2013 (the TEN-E Regulation) reached by legislators on 15 December 2021. This is the first element of the Green Deal to reach this late stage of the legislative process. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

