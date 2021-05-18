menu-search
Hybrid contracts—court rejects argument that adjudicator’s decision encompassed non-construction operations (C Spencer v MW High Tech)

Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The adjudicator’s appointment
  • Non-construction operations
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s decision in relation to a dispute under a hybrid contract. It rejected the defendant’s arguments that the adjudicator had exceeded its jurisdiction in purporting to determine disputes relating to non-construction operations. Note that this judgment is dated 31 March 2021, but was only made available (on BAILII) on 18 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

