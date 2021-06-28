menu-search
Hurricane Energy plan—sanction refused

Published on: 28 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case analysis looks at whether Condition A (the no worse off test) requirement for cross class cram down (CCCD) under a Part 26A restructuring plan (or Part 26A plan or Part 26A scheme) was satisfied. We consider the written judgment of Mr Justice Zacaroli following the three-day contested sanction hearing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

