Hurricane Energy—for the first time, the English court declines to approve a restructuring plan (Re Hurricane Energy plc)

Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • At a glance
  • Background
  • Criteria for ‘cross-class cram-down’
  • No worse off
  • Discretion
  • Urgency
  • Appeal

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: An in depth look at the reasons given by Mr Justice Zacaroli for refusing to sanction the Part 26A plan for Hurricane Energy. Written by Kate Stephenson and Zoe Stembridge of Kirkland & Ellis International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

