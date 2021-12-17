Human rights implications of injunction breach by Insulate Britain protestors (National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 21 September 2021, the High Court granted a wide-ranging injunction prohibiting people from blocking the roads. This injunction was granted in response to disruption being caused by protestors belonging to the Insulate Britain campaign group who had been blocking motorways in order to raise awareness of their cause. On 8 October 2021, in breach of the injunction, protestors blocked the road at junction 25 of the M25 motorway. The UK’s highway authority issued proceedings for contempt of court against nine named protestors. The court determined that all of the protestors had breached the injunction and were therefore in contempt of court. The court considered the protestors’ argument that their Articles 10 and 11 European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) rights were engaged, however the court decided that the deliberate harm and disruption caused by the protestors went beyond what the public should be expected to tolerate in the name of peaceful protest. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.