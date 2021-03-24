Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Civil fraud

Legal News

HSBC tries to shake £118m Stanford Bank Ponzi scheme claim

HSBC tries to shake £118m Stanford Bank Ponzi scheme claim
Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • HSBC tries to shake £118m Stanford Bank Ponzi scheme claim

Article summary

Law360, London: On 23 March 2021, HSBC pushed to overturn findings that it could have breached its duty of care in a £118m ($US 163m) lawsuit over a massive Ponzi scheme at Stanford International, arguing that the failed offshore bank suffered no harm. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More