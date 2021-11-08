LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
HSBC escapes currency firms UK forex-rigging claim

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The High Court dismissed on 1 November 2021 a fraud claim brought by a UK currency investment firm alleging that HSBC's traders misused its confidential information to rig foreign exchange markets, ruling that the lawsuit had been brought too late. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

