HSBC beats £118m Stanford bank Ponzi scheme claim

HSBC beats £118m Stanford bank Ponzi scheme claim
Published on: 16 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A London appeals court has axed a £118m ($US 168m) lawsuit against HSBC in connection with a massive Ponzi scheme run by Stanford International, finding on 15 April 2021 that the financial giant did not owe a duty of care to creditors of the scandal-hit Caribbean bank. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

