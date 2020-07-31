Sign-in Help
How will the 5MLD impact the UK Trust Registration Service?

Published on: 31 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How will the 5MLD impact the UK Trust Registration Service?
  • Original news
  • Overseas trusts which engage UK service providers
  • Overseas trusts acquiring UK real estate
  • Nominees and bare trustees
  • Joint ownership
  • Pilot trusts/de minimis exemption
  • Life policy trusts
  • Will trusts
  • Third party access to beneficial ownership information
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The final rules on changes to the Trust Registration Service (TRS) have been published. Jennifer Smithson and Robin Vos of Macfarlanes LLP consider the changes to the TRS and the wider impacts of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

