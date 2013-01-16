Sign-in Help
How will a new EU-wide Customs strategy affect UK traders?

Published on: 16 January 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Commercial analysis: The Customs authorities of EU countries will need to co-operate more closely with each other and traders will need to produce ‘quality data’ at key stages, under the EU Commission’s new Communication on Customs Risk Management and the Security of the Supply Chain. Jeremy White of Pump Court Tax Chambers looks at the effect of the changes which came into effect on 8 January 2013. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

