How well does the UK equity model function?

Published on: 06 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • What does the ABI report address and what are its key recommendations?
  • Is the report correct in its analysis of the issues that need to be addressed to improve the London market’s process and attractiveness?
  • If adopted by regulators, are the recommendations likely to be successful in improving the UK equity model?
  • Could there be any unintended consequences or pitfalls in the adoption of the recommendations?
  • What should lawyers be aware of and what should they advise their clients in relation to the report?

Article summary

Corporate analysis: How effective are the processes for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and secondary capital raisings in the UK? Simon Witty and Will Pearce, corporate partners at Davis Polk in London, discuss the Association of British Insurers’ (ABI) recent report on the issue. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

