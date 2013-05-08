Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Complaints, compensation and claims management / Complaints against firms—financial services

Legal News

How useful is EIOPA's guidance on insurance intermediaries' complaints handling?

How useful is EIOPA's guidance on insurance intermediaries' complaints handling?
Published on: 08 May 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • How useful is EIOPA's guidance on insurance intermediaries' complaints handling?
  • Original news
  • What are the key points raised by the guidance?
  • How helpful is the guidance in clarifying what insurance intermediaries need to do in order to ensure they comply with their obligations relating to internal systems and controls for complaints handling?
  • Has anything been missed, or is anything in need of further clarification?
  • What are the implications for lawyers and their clients?
  • Are there any trends emerging in the law in this area?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Is a proportionate approach to complaints involving insurance intermediaries achievable? Chris Finney, partner at Edwards Wildman Palmer says the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) guidance is high level and ambiguously drafted. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More